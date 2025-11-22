Jamaat-e-Islami Hind Launches Nationwide Drive to Promote Neighbourhood Harmony

AhlulBayt News Agency: In an effort to counter growing mistrust and everyday tensions between India’s two major religious communities, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) on Friday launched a ten-day nationwide outreach titled “Campaign for the Rights of Neighbours.” The initiative, to run till 30 November, seeks to revive the culture of neighbourliness and strengthen social bonds at a time when vested interests are increasingly pushing divisions in society for their political ends that are increasingly visible in urban as well as semi-urban areas.

Announcing the campaign, Jamaat President Syed Sadatullah Husaini said Islam places exceptional emphasis on the rights of neighbours, describing it as essential in building a peaceful society. He noted that the Qur’an urges kindness not only toward those living next door but also to “temporary neighbours” such as co-workers, fellow travellers, or even people sharing the same public space.

“At a time when misunderstandings and stereotypes are widening gaps between communities, we want Muslims to practice these teachings more consciously,” Husaini said. “When neighbours show compassion, fairness, and forgiveness, it not only resolves small disputes but also helps dismantle fear and suspicion. Such behaviour presents the true face of Islam and contributes to a more trusting society.”

Jamaat leaders said the campaign is also a response to the rise of individualism in cities, where people often live side by side without any meaningful interaction. Mohammed Ahmed, National Convenor of the campaign, said poor neighbourly relations can deepen communal anxieties. “Our aim is to promote simple acts—checking on a neighbour, cooperating during festivals, keeping shared spaces clean, and respecting road discipline—that together create a climate of mutual respect,” he explained.

Throughout the ten days, Jamaat units across the country will organise meetings with neighbours of all faiths, tea gatherings, women’s and youth programmes, cleanliness drives, road-rights awareness rallies, and cultural competitions. Special emphasis will be placed on reaching out to non-Muslim residents to encourage interfaith understanding and to counter misinformation about Islamic teachings.

The initiative will also feature ‘Know Your Neighbour’ visits and community culture gatherings, with local committees being set up to ensure follow-up interactions even after the campaign ends. Leaders of one of the the premier Muslim organisation say the effort is meant to reduce everyday alienation and rebuild trust at the grassroots—one neighbourhood at a time.