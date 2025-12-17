Israeli Drone, Airstrikes Target Vehicles in Southern and Mount Lebanon; Two Martyred

Ahlulbayt News Agency: An Israeli drone carried out an airstrike targeting a Rapid car on the Odaisseh–Markaba road in southern Lebanon.

The Lebanese Ministry of Health later confirmed that one person was martyred in the drone strike, which hit the vehicle near the town of Odaisseh.

In a separate development, reports indicated that an Israeli airstrike targeted a vehicle on the Siblin–Jadra road in the Iqlim al-Kharroub area of the Mount Lebanon Governorate.

Subsequent information confirmed that one person was martyred as a result of the strike, marking the first “Israeli” attack on the Mount Lebanon region since the ceasefire came into effect.

These attacks are part of the ongoing "Israeli" aggression against Lebanon and constitute a clear violation of the ceasefire agreement that entered into force on November 27, 2024.



