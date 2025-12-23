WHO Warns Gaza Faces Surging Famine Risk

AhlulBayt News Agency: The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that the risk of famine in Gaza is rapidly increasing, threatening hundreds of thousands of Palestinians amid worsening food insecurity and malnutrition.

In a statement on X, WHO director-general Tedros Ghebreyesus said that at least 1.6 million people in Gaza could face severe levels of acute food insecurity through mid-April 2026.

“Estimates show that more than 100,000 children and 37,000 pregnant and breastfeeding women will suffer from acute malnutrition by April 2026,” Ghebreyesus stated on Sunday.

He explained that Gaza’s health system is under immense strain, with only about half of its health facilities partially functioning and struggling with critical shortages of medical supplies and life-saving equipment.

Ghebreyesus emphasized that efforts to avert famine in the besieged enclave remain “extremely fragile,” warning that scenarios such as renewed hostilities or restrictions on humanitarian aid could push Gaza into full-scale famine by mid-April 2026.

He stressed that improving health services and expanding access to care in Gaza requires urgent approval for the entry of essential medical supplies and equipment.

According to the WHO chief, more than 16,500 patients in Gaza are still awaiting emergency medical evacuation, while Doctors Without Borders noted that the actual number is likely much higher since many patients remain unregistered.

