Palestinian Prisoners Face Life-Threatening Neglect in Ramon Prison

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian Commission of Detainees’ and Ex-Detainees’ Affairs announced on Sunday that two Palestinian prisoners are facing life-threatening medical and humanitarian conditions inside Israel’s Ramon prison due to ongoing medical neglect.

In a statement released after its lawyer visited the two sick detainees, the Commission described the worsening health and living conditions of Dhafer al-Rimawi and Mohammad Kleib, both incarcerated in Ramon prison in southern 1948 occupied Palestine.

According to the statement, al-Rimawi, 34, from Ramallah, suffers from a serious thyroid disorder. He was scheduled for blood tests in November, but the Israel Prison Service has failed to carry out any examinations.

The Commission quoted al-Rimawi as saying that his illness leaves him constantly cold, yet he is given only one blanket in his cell.

The statement also highlighted a widespread outbreak of skin diseases among detainees, noting that foul odors from boils and infections are spreading, with most prisoners suffering from these conditions.

Al-Rimawi further described severe overcrowding in prison sections, with each room holding 10 to 12 detainees despite having only six beds, forcing many prisoners to sleep on the floor.

In the same report, the Commission said that Mohammad Kleib, 29, from Salfit governorate, suffers from torn knee cartilage and an irregular heartbeat that has persisted for three years. Although he has undergone medical examinations, he has received no treatment.

The Commission stressed that overall conditions in the prison are extremely harsh, with sections permanently locked, detainees denied contact with one another, and subjected daily to insults, beatings, starvation, and systematic denial of medical care.

Human rights reports from both Palestinian and Israeli organizations confirm that Israel currently holds more than 9,300 Palestinian prisoners, including women and children, many of whom endure torture, starvation, and medical neglect—conditions that have already caused multiple deaths in custody.

