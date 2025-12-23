Young Muslims in Bulgaria Join “Mosque in My Life” Art Contest

AhlulBayt News Agency: An art competition entitled “Mosque in My Life” was recently held in Bulgaria with the participation of young Muslims.

Bulgaria witnessed a large participation of young Muslims in the “Mosque in My Life” competition, which was organized by the Office of the Grand Mufti of the country for the second year, the Muslimsaroundtheworld website reported.

Nearly 200 young men and women participated in the program.

The aim of the contest is to strengthen the emotional and cultural connection with historical mosques and encourage young Muslims to express the role of the mosque in their lives through art and literature, which in turn helps preserve Islamic heritage and foster creativity in new generations.

Participants competed in three categories: painting, poetry, and essay writing in three age groups (7-13 years, 14-18 years, and 19-25 years).

The painting section focused on five of the country’s most prominent historical mosques: the Abu Bakr Mosque in Yambol, the Sari-Hussein Mosque in Provadia, the Kurshumlo Mosque in Silistra, the Sa’a Mosque in Targovishte and the Central Mosque in Veliko Tarnovo.

The Office of the Grand Mufti announced the results and awarded cash prizes to the top three winners in each category. The prizes were distributed to the winners through the regional muftis’ offices.

The Office of the Grand Mufti also expressed its deep gratitude to the participants for their outstanding creativity and keen interest, emphasizing that these works contribute to preserving the role and function of prominent historical mosques in Bulgaria.

The competition is an important step in the cultural and educational revival of Bulgarian Muslims, as it nurtures a generation familiar with its Islamic heritage, capable of expressing it creatively.

These efforts can be strengthened by the support of the Muslim world through the exchange of expertise in youth and art programs, ensuring the continuity of such initiatives in educating young people and strengthening their role in preserving Islamic identity.



/129