Gaza Health Official Warns 1,500 Children Await Border Opening for Treatment

AhlulBayt News Agency: A Palestinian health official in Gaza stated that about 1,500 children are waiting for the border crossing to open so they can travel abroad for urgent medical treatment.

Speaking to journalists outside Al-Shifa Hospital on Sunday, Zaher al-Wahidi, head of the health ministry’s information unit, said that many medical operations had to be suspended due to a severe shortage of medicines and essential supplies.

Wahidi added that nearly 110,000 children are suffering from malnutrition, including around 9,500 with acute malnutrition, describing this as a “dangerous indicator” of the worsening humanitarian crisis.

He further noted that 1,200 patients, including 155 children, have died because they were not evacuated for treatment outside Gaza.

According to Wahidi, 42 percent of pregnant women in Gaza suffer from anemia, while child mortality rates have sharply increased due to the lack of basic health services and the ban on patient travel abroad, especially for children in need of treatment.

/129