Gaza death toll surpasses 58,000 as Israeli strikes continue

AhlulBayt News Agency: The death toll in the Gaza Strip has climbed to 58,026 as Israeli attacks on Palestinians in the besieged enclave continue without pause, according to official reports released Sunday.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza stated that 139 individuals were killed and 425 others wounded in the past 24 hours alone.

According to IRNA, since March 18—when Israel resumed its military offensive in breach of a ceasefire agreement—7,450 people have been reported killed and 26,479 injured.

The ministry further reported that a total of 138,520 Palestinians have sustained injuries in Israeli strikes since the war began on October 7, 2023.

