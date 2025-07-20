Rome dimmed Trevi Fountain lights in symbolic call for Gaza ceasefire

AhlulBayt News Agency: Rome dimmed the lights of the iconic Trevi Fountain for one hour Friday night in a symbolic call for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, following a city council resolution last month that was titled, “Rome will not remain silent.”

“Let’s stop the war in Gaza” was also projected onto the front facade of the historic Palazzo Poli, which is behind the fountain, in a symbolic demand for a ceasefire.

A group of pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered in front of the fountain and waved Palestinian flags in protest of what they described as genocide by Israel in Gaza.

The projected message referenced “war,” but demonstrators held signs that read: “What’s happening in Gaza is not a war, it’s genocide.”

Some chanted slogans accusing Israel of committing atrocities against Palestinians worse than those perpetrated by Nazi Germany against Jews during World War II.

They also criticized the US and the EU for being complicit in their silence.

The group shouted “Free Palestine”, “Stop the genocide” and “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

The demonstration drew attention from tourists, with some showing support with the pro-Palestinian group.

