67 children dead as Gaza famine worsens under Israeli siege

AhlulBayt News Agency: As the Israeli-imposed blockade on Gaza reaches its 133rd day, the territory is plunging into one of the worst humanitarian disasters in recent history, with famine spreading and child deaths rising.

In a statement on Saturday, Gaza’s Government Media Office (GMO) said Israeli forces continue to close all border crossings, preventing the entry of food, medicine, and fuel. The Office described the situation as “one of the most severe acts of collective punishment in modern times.”

The statement confirmed that famine is worsening daily, with dozens of deaths reported in the past 72 hours due to starvation and lack of medical care. Essential services have collapsed, leaving civilians without basic survival needs.

67 children dead from hunger—and hundreds of thousands at risk

So far, 67 children have died from malnutrition. The GMO warned that over 650,000 children under five are at immediate risk of severe malnutrition. Gaza is home to around 1.1 million children.

Currently, about 1.25 million Palestinians are experiencing “catastrophic hunger,” and 96% of the population suffers from severe food insecurity—including more than one million children.

The statement accused Israel of committing a “systematic crime of starvation,” especially targeting children, by blocking flour, baby formula, nutritional supplements, and medical supplies. It said this policy is part of a broader campaign of genocide.

The GMO held Israel fully accountable and also placed legal and moral responsibility on its key allies, including the United States, Germany, France, and the United Kingdom. It condemned the silence of governments and institutions in the face of these atrocities.

The statement urged the international community—including Arab and Islamic nations, humanitarian organizations, and people of conscience—to take urgent action to end the siege, open crossings, and deliver food, medicine, and life-saving aid.

“Hunger is killing those whom the war machine failed to eliminate,” the statement concluded. “It is time to save Gaza before it is too late.”





