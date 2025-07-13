Israeli strikes kill 82 Palestinians across Gaza, including aid seekers

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Israeli occupation army continued its deadly assaults on various areas of the Gaza Strip throughout Friday night and Saturday, resulting in dozens of civilian casualties.

Local media sources reported that Israeli forces also resumed bombing residential homes and forcibly displacing families, further worsening the humanitarian catastrophe amid deepening famine.

Since dawn, at least 82 Palestinian civilians—including several individuals seeking humanitarian aid—have reportedly been killed in Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip.

According to a correspondent from the Palestinian Information Center (PIC), Israeli attacks have targeted multiple locations, including a strike on a house in Jabalia an-Nazla that killed 10 civilians and wounded others.

Another airstrike hit an apartment belonging to the Yassin family near ash-Sham’ah Mosque in eastern Gaza City, killing seven people and injuring many more.

Three civilians were killed in a strike on an apartment in Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, while another person died in a separate attack on al-Thawra Street.

Israeli forces also bombed homes in the az-Zeitoun neighborhood of Gaza City, killing nine civilians and injuring others.

An airstrike on a house in Yaffa Street in the at-Tuffah neighborhood claimed four lives and left 10 others wounded.

Dozens more were killed or injured in Israeli attacks targeting aid seekers near US-backed distribution centers in southern and central Gaza.

The Israeli army also launched additional strikes across Gaza overnight and into Saturday, killing and wounding more civilians, including women and children.

Several Gazans later died from injuries sustained in recent attacks.

