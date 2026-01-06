2 Palestinians killed, 4 others injured in Israeli bombing at Khan Younis

  1. Home
6 January 2026 - 11:15
A citizen and a child were killed, and others were injured, on Monday evening, in an Israeli bombing that targeted a tent of displaced people in Al-Mawasi, Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

A local source reported the deaths of citizen Ahmed Maher Al-Qudra and child Dana Abdul-Razzaq Abu Maarouf, and the injury of at least four others after an Israeli drone bombed a tent of displaced people in Al-Mawasi.

Meanwhile, the occupation army demolished more residential buildings east of Khan Younis.

