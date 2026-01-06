Gaza Health Ministry: Death Toll Rises to 71,388 Amid Ongoing Israeli Aggression

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza Strip announced on Monday that the cumulative toll from the ongoing Israeli aggression has risen to 71,388 deaths and 171,269 wounded since October 7, 2023.

According to the ministry’s daily statistical report, hospitals across the strip registered 2 new deaths and 5 wounded within the past 24 hours alone.

The report emphasized that the actual number of victims is likely higher, as many remain trapped under rubble or scattered on roads, with ambulance and civil defense teams still unable to reach them.

Furthermore, the ministry revealed that since the ceasefire announcement on October 11, the toll has reached 422 martyrs and 1,189 wounded, in addition to the recovery of 684 bodies from previous attacks.

