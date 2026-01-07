Palestinian Resistance Committees: Israel systematically represses female prisoners

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian Resistance Committees have strongly condemned Israel’s treatment of Palestinian female detainees in Damon Prison, describing it as a “systematic and deliberate crime of repression” carried out amid international silence.

In a statement reported by Palestine’s Shehab News Agency on Tuesday, the Committees said the Israeli Prison Service is committing “fascist crimes and assaults” against Palestinian women held in Damon Prison, with the backing of far-right minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

According to the statement, female prisoners are being denied adequate sleep and winter clothing, measures that have exacerbated the harsh and inhumane conditions they are enduring.

The Committees said the repressive practices constitute a blatant violation of prisoners’ rights, as well as fundamental human values and international law, noting that such abuses continue amid what they described as “suspicious” international silence and inaction.

“This entity is committing a systematic and deliberate crime of repression, alongside degrading and arbitrary measures aimed at humiliating female prisoners, in light of the collapse of the international community’s value system and the complicity of institutions concerned with prisoners’ affairs,” the statement said. It called for urgent international action to halt the ongoing abuses and hold Israel accountable.

The Committees also urged Palestinian youth and resistance fighters to rise up against the inhumane treatment of all prisoners, both male and female.

On Tuesday, Shehab News Agency published a special report stating that 2025 has witnessed an unprecedented escalation in Israeli violations against Palestinian female prisoners. These include violent raids on prison cells, deprivation of basic necessities, psychological and physical torture, neglect of medical needs, and sexual violence.

Citing human rights organizations, the report documented more than 650 arrests of Palestinian women and girls, who were subjected to mistreatment aimed at “intimidating their families and Palestinian society as a whole.”

Separately, the Prisoners’ Media Office released a report on December 22 detailing conditions faced by Palestinian female prisoners in Damon Prison. Based on personal testimonies, the report said detainees have been subjected to a sustained escalation of abuse, including violent cell raids, the removal of headscarves, physical assaults, insufficient food rations, and exposure to freezing temperatures due to open windows during severe cold weather.

.....................

End/ 257