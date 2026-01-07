Advocacy Group Warns Palestinian Activist Faces Organ Failure After 64 Days on Hunger Strike in UK Prison

AhlulBayt News Agency: An advocacy group has warned that a Palestinian activist on remand in a UK prison is suffering worsening medical complications as her hunger strike surpasses the 60-day mark.

In a statement on Tuesday, Prisoners for Palestine (P4P) said detainees, including Heba Muraisi, face a serious risk of organ failure as their protest enters its third month.

Muraisi told the group she has been “experiencing muscle spasms and twitches in her arm” and sometimes feels “like she is holding her breath and doesn’t know why, like she has to remind herself to breathe.”

P4P said these symptoms could indicate emerging neurological damage.

Muraisi, who has been on remand for more than a year over her Palestine-related activism, has now gone 64 days without food.

She began her strike on November 3, 2025, after being transferred without notice from HMP Bronzefield to HMP New Hall, hundreds of miles from her family and support network.

Muraisi has vowed not to end her hunger strike unless she is returned to Bronzefield and granted immediate bail

Her mother, Dunya, who has been unable to visit her daughter, expressed support in a letter shared by the group.

“We are here behind you, supporting you and loving you without limits,” said Dunya. “No matter how long the night of waiting lasts, the sun of freedom will surely rise.”

Muraisi is one of eight activists linked to Palestine Action who have undertaken hunger strikes to protest the UK government’s decision to hold them on remand and proscribe the direct-action group.

Last week, another striker, Kamran Ahmed, was hospitalized for the fifth time since beginning his protest. Ahmed has now reached 58 days on hunger strike and has reported intermittent hearing loss.

P4P says the treatment of all hunger strikers reflects a broader pattern of punitive transfers, prolonged remand, and inadequate medical care for detainees linked to Palestine activism.

The detainees are being held on remand in various UK prisons over alleged involvement in break-ins at factories owned by the Israeli arms company Elbit Systems and a Royal Air Force base in Oxfordshire.

Last month, seven UN human rights experts warned the UK government that the activists risk organ failure and death if the hunger strikes continue.

The British government has so far refused to meet the hunger strikers or their representatives despite the escalating health risks. In response, the activists’ lawyers are now launching legal action against the UK government over its refusal to engage.

In July, the British government voted in favor of proscribing Palestine Action as a “terrorist” organization.

The protest group, launched in 2020, has described itself as a movement “committed to ending global participation in Israel’s genocidal and apartheid regime”.

