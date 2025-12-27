621 settler assaults recorded in West Bank during November

AhlulBayt News Agency: A group of Jewish settlers attacked a Palestinian home in the town of Turmus Ayya, north of Ramallah, on Friday.

Local sources reported that settlers from the illegal “Shilo” settlement assaulted the residence of the Abu Awad family. No injuries or property damage were recorded.

The West Bank continues to experience a rise in violent settler attacks, often coinciding with agricultural and harvest seasons. These assaults are intended to pressure Palestinian farmers to abandon their land, paving the way for further settlement expansion.

According to figures from the Palestinian Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission for November, settlers carried out 621 attacks across the West Bank, targeting residents and their property.

Since the beginning of the genocide in Gaza on October 7, 2023, Israeli forces and settlers have killed more than 1,103 Palestinians in the West Bank and Jerusalem, wounded nearly 11,000, and arrested over 21,000 individuals.

/129