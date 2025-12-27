Israeli Criminal Forces Martyr Two Palestinians in a Fresh Ceasefire Violations

AhlulBayt News Agency: Two Palestinian civilians were shot and killed by Israeli occupation forces in eastern and northern Gaza on Friday, while dozens of ceasefire violations were documented on the 78th day of the truce.

Palestinian media reported that Israeli forces opened fire in Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, killing a young man in an area previously evacuated by the Israeli army under the ceasefire agreement.

Eyewitnesses stated that Uday al-Maqadmah was fatally struck by Israeli sniper fire while sitting outside Hafsa School, which currently shelters displaced families in Jabalia camp.

Another young Palestinian later died after being targeted by Israeli gunfire in the eastern part of Gaza City.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces carried out three demolition operations against civilian homes in eastern Gaza City, particularly in the area east of al-Tuffah neighborhood.

Israeli warplanes also launched at least one airstrike on Gaza City early Friday, coinciding with the detonation of booby-trapped armored vehicles near al-Batsh cemetery east of al-Tuffah.

Residents reported that eastern Gaza City came under artillery fire, while Israeli helicopters opened fire towards Rafah in southern Gaza.

Additional attacks from warplanes, tanks, and naval gunboats were also reported across different areas of southern Gaza.

