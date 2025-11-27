Iranian Security Chief in Pakistan: 12-Day War Was US-Israeli Plot, But Iran surpassed Israel's Illusory security

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ali Larijani, the Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, said that the recent 12-day conflict was the outcome of a long-standing American-Israeli conspiracy against the Iranian people.

He emphasized that during this war, the Iranian people demonstrated their strength and resolve, while the Israeli regime faced internal crises and instability regarding its existence.

Larijani made these remarks during a meeting with heads of Pakistani think tanks and regional and international peace and security experts at the Iranian Embassy in Islamabad.

He noted that the foundation of Iran-Pakistan relations is based on cultural affinity and political alignment.

He also expressed gratitude to the Pakistani government, parliament, and armed forces for their support.

Larijani further explained that the historical and civilizational foundations of the Iranian people were key to their success in the war.

He declared the Israeli war plans a failure, stating that the Iranian nation, through its determination and leadership, had defeated the enemy’s weapons and aggression.

He also mentioned that the recent conflict was part of the American-Israeli plan, and Iran had surpassed Israel's imaginary security using its powerful missile capabilities.

Larijani noted that the Israeli regime has lost its status on the global stage and is facing internal chaos and complexity. According to him, Israel’s apparent power never had any real depth.

On the subject of nuclear talks, Larijani remarked that Iran does not accept artificial negotiations and that the focus should be on the real outcomes of the talks. He made it clear that Iran is not bound by any pre-determined conclusions.

Larijani emphasized that Iran is ready to strengthen relations with Pakistan in all areas. He highlighted the opportunities for enhancing economic ties and the need to pave the way for further cooperation.

He also expressed concern about the recent tensions in Pakistan and Afghanistan, stressing the need for unity within the Islamic world. Regarding Palestine, Larijani called for justice for the oppressed Palestinian people and condemned the efforts of the United States to obscure the issue.

During the event, Pakistani figures, including former diplomats and security advisors, praised the Iranian people's success in the 12-day war and discussed ways to strengthen Iran-Pakistan relations, counter enemy conspiracies, promote public engagement, and expand economic cooperation.