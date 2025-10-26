Hamas: Israel Failed to Achieve War Goals in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian resistance group Hamas has reaffirmed that the Israeli regime has failed to accomplish the goals it pursued through its more than two-year-long war on Gaza.

“The occupation failed to achieve its goals over two years of war,” said Khalil al-Hayya, senior Hamas leader and chief negotiator, in an interview with Al Jazeera on Saturday.

He referred to Israel’s objectives of occupying Gaza and displacing its over two million residents, goals it sought through the war that began in October 2023.

The war was launched by Tel Aviv in response to a major resistance operation that resulted in the capture of hundreds of Israelis.

Israel also claimed the war aimed to secure the release of captives—another goal it failed to achieve.

Earlier this month, Hamas and Israel reached a ceasefire agreement during indirect negotiations in Egypt.

The deal includes the first phase of a truce based on a 20-point plan proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, aimed at ending the war.

Hayya quoted Trump saying “the war is over,” noting that similar statements are frequently made by American officials.

Despite this, Hayya highlighted Israel’s violations of the agreement, such as blocking the entry of materials into Gaza, suggesting the war is still ongoing.

He expressed concern over the humanitarian crisis, accusing Israel of continuing to obstruct aid deliveries to Gaza.

Hayya said Hamas had informed Washington of its commitment to stability and its refusal to give Israel any pretext to resume hostilities.

He affirmed Hamas’s commitment to the ceasefire by returning the bodies of deceased Israeli captives, despite the challenges posed by the war’s destruction.

“We handed over 20 Israeli captives 72 hours after the ceasefire,” he said, adding that 17 of 28 bodies had also been returned.

He noted that new areas would be searched on Sunday to locate the remaining bodies of Israeli captives.

Hayya reiterated Hamas’s pledge to transfer Gaza’s administration to a Palestinian authority.

He stated that Hamas welcomes any national figure from Gaza to manage the Strip and supports elections to unify Palestinian leadership.

“We are one people, and we want one authority and one government,” he emphasized.

Hayya said Hamas and Fatah had agreed that a UN taskforce would oversee Gaza’s borders, monitor the ceasefire, and assist in reconstruction.

Regarding Hamas’s weapons, Hayya said they are tied to the presence of occupation and aggression, and would be handed over to the state if the occupation ends.

He added that discussions about weapons are ongoing among factions and mediators, and the agreement remains in its early stages.

