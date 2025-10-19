Mass “No Kings” Protests Sweep Across United States

AhlulBayt News Agency: A sweeping wave of anti-Trump demonstrations under the slogan “No Kings” has engulfed the United States, with millions expected to participate in coordinated rallies denouncing President Donald Trump’s policies.

According to Iran Press reporting from New York, the large-scale protests are taking place in over 2,700 locations across all 50 U.S. states and Washington, D.C. The demonstrations began in the eastern regions and are steadily expanding westward.

Organizers of the movement stated that the protests aim to express widespread public opposition to the president’s political agenda, emphasizing the principle that no individual is above the law. Participants have been seen holding signs and chanting slogans in support of democratic accountability, even as many cities experienced heavy rainfall.

While the majority of the gatherings have remained peaceful and well-organized, some locations witnessed confrontations and counterprotests. The demonstrations mark one of the most extensive nationwide mobilizations in recent years, reflecting deep political divisions and growing civic engagement across the country.

