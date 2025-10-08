US Has Transferred $21.7 Billion to Israel Since Gaza War Began

AhlulBayt News Agency: An academic study has revealed that the United States has provided $21.7 billion in financial and military assistance to Israel since the beginning of the Gaza genocide on October 7, 2023.

The report, published Tuesday by the Costs of War Project at Brown University’s Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs, outlines how the U.S. State Department and the newly renamed Department of War—under both Joe Biden and Donald Trump—have jointly transferred at least $21.7 billion to support Israel’s campaign in Gaza.

According to the study, $17.9 billion was allocated during the first year of the conflict under Biden, and $3.8 billion in the second year. A significant portion of this aid has already been delivered, with the remainder scheduled for future distribution.

The report also indicates that Washington is expected to commit tens of billions more to Israel through upcoming bilateral agreements.

A separate analysis by the same project estimates that the United States has spent between $9.65 billion and $12.07 billion on military operations in West Asia over the past two years.

This includes strikes on Yemen in March and May 2025, and attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities on June 22, with costs ranging from $2 billion to $2.25 billion for operations targeting Iran.

While both reports rely on open-source data, they offer detailed evaluations of U.S. military support for Israel and the financial burden of direct American involvement in the region.

The State Department has not issued any comment regarding the total amount of aid provided to Israel since October 2023. The White House redirected inquiries to the Pentagon, which only oversees part of the assistance.

The studies conclude that without U.S. support, Israel would not have been able to sustain its military campaign in Gaza for two years.

