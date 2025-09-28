Iran Urges International Paralympic Committee to Suspend Israel Over Gaza War

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran has urged the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) to suspend the Israeli regime’s membership over its ongoing war in Palestine.

Speaking at the IPC General Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, on Saturday, the President of Iran’s National Paralympic Committee called on IPC members to take action against Israel’s continued genocide in Gaza and its hostile behavior toward Iran and other nations.

Ghafour Kargari stated that Israel has killed over 65,500 people in Gaza and subjected the population to siege and starvation.

“The international Paralympic community cannot remain silent in the face of these blatant crimes,” he declared.

Iran’s proposal to suspend Israel was welcomed by both Muslim and non-Muslim countries present at the IPC General Assembly.

Several nations argued that the IPC should treat Israel as it did Russia and Belarus, whose memberships were suspended four years ago due to their roles in the Ukraine conflict.

On Saturday, the IPC announced it had lifted the partial suspension of Russia and Belarus following a decision made at the Seoul meeting—a move Iran welcomed. /129