Colombian President orders interception of coal shipments to Israel

AhlulBayt News Agency: Colombian President Gustavo Petro has ordered the interception of any vessels transporting coal to Israel, reaffirming his government's stance against contributing to genocide in Gaza.

According to Wafa news agency, Petro issued the directive on Friday, following reports of a coal-laden vessel departing from Ciénaga en route to Israel the previous day. The president condemned the shipment as a direct provocation and violation of Colombia’s August 2024 decision to ban coal exports to Israel in protest over its military actions in the Gaza Strip.

“We will not be complicit in the ongoing atrocities,” Petro stated, emphasizing that his administration would enforce the export ban and take immediate action against any violation.

The president’s remarks were part of Colombia’s broader diplomatic stance opposing the Israeli regime’s conduct in Gaza and aligning with global calls for accountability and justice.

