CAIR Demands Release of Palestinian-American Teen Held Without Trial

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) has demanded the immediate release of a Palestinian-American teenager who has been held in an Israeli prison without trial for over eight months.

Mohammed Ibrahim, a 16-year-old U.S. citizen from Florida, was arrested by Israeli occupation forces in February, accused of throwing stones at Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank.

Ibrahim told his lawyers that he confessed to the charges out of fear, following beatings and threats of further violence.

According to CAIR, Israeli military prosecutors have threatened to extend Ibrahim’s detention by up to three more years.

The rights group reports that Ibrahim’s sworn testimony describes severe mistreatment, including beatings with rifle butts, extended periods without food, and denial of medical care.

During his interrogation, Ibrahim stated, “Israel’s prison authorities threatened that if I did not comply, they would instruct the soldiers to beat me. Out of sheer fear, I ultimately confessed,” CAIR reported.

Robert McCaw, CAIR’s government affairs director, condemned the detention and mistreatment, stating, “For every day that Mohammed Ibrahim is unjustly imprisoned and abused by the Israeli military, we will continue to pressure our elected officials to demand his immediate release.”

CAIR’s Florida chapter has also called for urgent U.S. intervention, sending an email to members of Congress that included Ibrahim’s sworn statement detailing his torture.

The U.S. State Department said last month it was “tracking Ibrahim’s case closely and working with the government of Israel on this case.”

Ibrahim’s case has gained international attention as human rights groups spotlight the treatment of prisoners in Israel’s detention system, which faces scrutiny for violating international law.

Testimonies gathered by Palestinian lawyers reveal systematic torture in Israeli prisons, including beatings, starvation, medical neglect, and other brutal practices.

According to the Palestinian Prisoners Society, at least 80 Palestinians have died in Israeli custody since October 2023.

