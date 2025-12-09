Iran’s police official urges regional cooperation at SCO Interpol meeting in Tehran

AhlulBayt News Agency: General Mohammad Sharafi, deputy coordinator of the Iranian police department, says the Islamic Republic has stressed the need for economic and security cooperation among the regional countries to collectively deal with emerging challenges.

General Sharafi issued the call at the first meeting of Interpol heads of member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on Monday, saying Iran has put cooperation at the top of its agenda and warmly extends every hand for friendship.

He also expressed hope that the Tehran meeting will provide a suitable platform for achieving specific goals in police cooperation among SCO members that are peace-loving and peace-seeking in the world.

“Since its establishment, the SCO has stuck to the principles of trust and mutual benefits, equality, consultation, respect for cultural diversity and common development,” General Sharafi pointed out, adding that its most important goal is ensuring “collective security, confronting common threats, and expanding cooperation in various fields.”

Stating that multipolarity is one of the important pillars of the international system, he expressed Iran’s readiness to take concrete, transparent operational steps to create a peaceful world.

He also called on regional countries to adopt a collective strategy to confront challenges, saying the world is currently facing numerous challenges and, with the erosion of unilateralism, role-playing is shifting from the West to the East, and Asia has become a decisive player on the global stage.

Referring to US-backed Israeli crimes, including in Gaza, he said that regional peace and stability can be determined and secured not in Washington or in some European capitals, but based on the interests and concerns of different countries and regions of the world.

He also rebuked the Western powers for using sanctions as a tool, saying that the use of illegal and oppressive sanctions against various countries has disrupted the establishment of collective security and international order.

