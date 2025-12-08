The Guardian: Israeli violations continue despite US-brokered truce

AhlulBayt News Agency: Two months after the announcement of a long-awaited ceasefire, Gaza remains mired in crises, with no resolution in sight for the suffering of its people.

The sounds of weapons have diminished compared to the earlier bombardments and destruction, yet this relative calm is only a faint echo of lives still burdened by deep wounds.

Though the noise of war has lessened, its scars remain visible. Destruction continues to spread across Gaza amid ongoing Israeli violations, while fear and grief dominate the faces of residents who live under constant threat.

The devastation caused by the war is not limited to homes and infrastructure; it has penetrated human souls, extinguishing hope. Amid the ruins, people search for normalcy but remain trapped in seemingly endless hardship.

Once vibrant streets have become desolate, with residents struggling from shortages of water and electricity. Children attend makeshift schools after their classrooms were destroyed, while doctors battle to save lives despite severe shortages of medicine and supplies.

Although some hope has emerged after the ceasefire, the reality is one of continued suffering. This is not mere sympathy but a truth documented by Western media and international rights groups.

A dangerous illusion

The Guardian reported that the ceasefire has created a dangerous illusion that life is returning to normal for Palestinians confined to 42 percent of their land behind Israel’s “yellow line.”

The paper noted ongoing Israeli violations of the US-brokered ceasefire. “Since October 10, Israeli forces have killed more than 360 Palestinians in Gaza; at least 70 were children,” a UN official said.

The Guardian added that while the death toll has dropped compared to the previous two years of war, civilians continue to die in significant numbers.

“On average, Israeli weapons now kill seven people daily. Such a rate would be considered active conflict elsewhere, raising doubts about the accuracy of the term ‘ceasefire,’” the paper stated.

Amnesty International was quoted as saying Israel continues to commit genocide in Gaza, warning that the term ceasefire risks creating a false impression of normalcy.

The Guardian further noted that the ceasefire confines Gaza’s 2.2 million residents to just 42 percent of their territory, leaving them in dire conditions.

Winter has worsened the tragedy, with heavy rains flooding displacement camps, destroying tents, and causing sewage overflow, sparking fears of disease outbreaks.

