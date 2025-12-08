Eight suspects surrender in Gaza after resistance amnesty announcement

AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior official from Gaza’s Resistance Security announced that eight individuals linked to occupation-backed criminal gangs have voluntarily surrendered to authorities in recent hours. This follows the resistance’s declaration of a ten-day amnesty period.

The official explained in a press statement on Sunday that the handover was carried out willingly, with direct coordination involving several families and the active support of tribal leaders who withdrew social protection from the suspects, making their surrender easier.

He added that the amnesty window remains open for other wanted individuals throughout the announced period, urging those involved to take advantage of this opportunity to normalize their status through official procedures.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel, backed by American and European support, has waged a genocidal campaign in Gaza, marked by mass killings, starvation, destruction, displacement, and detention, in defiance of international appeals and rulings from the International Court of Justice.

The assault has resulted in more than 239,000 Palestinians killed or injured, the majority being women and children. Over 11,000 remain missing, while hundreds of thousands have been displaced. Famine has claimed many lives, mostly children, and entire neighborhoods have been obliterated, leaving Gaza’s cities and infrastructure in ruins.

