Gaza health ministry warns of catastrophic medicine shortages

AhlulBayt News Agency: Gaza’s health ministry announced a severe medical crisis, reporting that 52 percent of essential medicines are currently unavailable.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the ministry further revealed that 71 percent of medical consumables and 70 percent of laboratory supplies are completely out of stock across the Gaza Strip.

“As the demand for medical interventions for the wounded and sick continues to rise, the crisis is worsening. Primary care, surgeries, intensive care, oncology, and hematology are among the services suffering from acute shortages of vital medicines,” the ministry said.

The statement added: “Departments such as orthopedics, nephrology, dialysis, ophthalmology, general surgery, and intensive care are also facing dire challenges due to critical shortages of medical supplies.”

The ministry appealed for urgent provision of medical necessities to Gaza to ensure that specialized departments can continue functioning effectively.

