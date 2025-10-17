Iran condemns US military moves against Venezuela

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei has condemned the increase in US military activities near the coast of Venezuela.

On Friday, Baghaei described the escalation of US military activities near the Venezuelan coast, including repeated attacks on fishing boats and the explicit threat to use force and military intervention against Venezuela, as a clear violation of the fundamental principles and purposes of the United Nations Charter, particularly the principle of refraining from the threat or use of force in international relations.

While condemning the illegal and provocative US actions, he highlighted the responsibility of the United Nations Security Council to prevent any acts of aggression against international peace and security.