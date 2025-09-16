Javier Bardem, Hannah Einbinder calls for sanctions on Israel, supports Palestine in Emmy Awards

AhlulBayt News Agency: The ongoing war in Gaza was clearly present in the minds of several attendees at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards held in Los Angeles.

Megan Stalter, a rising star from the comedy series “Hacks,” arrived in a casual outfit—white T-shirt and jeans—but her handbag made a bold statement.

Her black purse featured white tape with a handwritten message: “Ceasefire!”

Actor Javier Bardem, nominated for best supporting actor in the limited series “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story,” wore a black-and-white keffiyeh around his neck.

Speaking to AFP on the red carpet, Bardem said, “Many people whisper their support to me, and I tell them, ‘Don’t whisper, say it out loud.’”

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Bardem chose not to discuss his role in “Monsters” but instead focused on the Gaza conflict.

He cited the International Association of Genocide Scholars (IAGS), which in August labeled the situation in Gaza as genocide, and called for sanctions and blockades against Israel.

Bardem added that he is part of a growing group called Film Workers for Palestine, emphasizing that their activism targets institutions complicit in justifying Israel’s actions—not individuals based on identity.

He urged companies like Paramount to avoid misrepresenting their stance, clarifying that their opposition is directed at entities involved in whitewashing the Gaza war and apartheid policies.

Social media users praised the journalist who interviewed Bardem for allowing him to elaborate on his views without censorship.

Meanwhile, Hannah Einbinder, who won best supporting actress for “Hacks,” used her acceptance speech to call for a free Palestine, criticize immigration raids in the U.S., and express support for the Philadelphia Eagles.

/129