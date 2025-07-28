Sheikh Zakzaky vows continued support for Palestine despite crackdowns, Gaza crisis

AhlulBayt News Agency: Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, leader of Nigeria’s Islamic Movement, has reaffirmed his unwavering support for the Palestinian cause, condemning the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza and denouncing Western and Arab complicity in Israel’s ongoing siege.

In an exclusive interview with Iran Press, Sheikh Zakzaky declared that “no amount of massacre” would deter his movement from organizing Quds Day rallies or expressing solidarity with the Palestinian people. He accused the Zionist regime of using starvation as a weapon of genocide and criticized global silence in the face of mass suffering.

“We give the murderers one challenge,” Sheikh Zakzaky said. “We will never stop Quds Day. We will never stop showing solidarity with the oppressed Palestinians even if they attack us. We will continue to come out.”

The cleric also condemned the Nigerian government’s continued detention of 185 members of the Islamic Movement, including 12 women, and its refusal to release the bodies of 21 protesters killed during the 2024 Quds Day procession for proper Islamic burial.

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria has long organized annual Quds Day rallies, often met with violent crackdowns by security forces. The 2014 massacre remains one of the deadliest incidents in the movement’s history, fueling ongoing tensions between the group and the Nigerian state.

Sheikh Zakzaky’s remarks come amid growing international concern over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where aid agencies warn that famine is being weaponized and civilians are routinely targeted while collecting food. The siege has left millions displaced and thousands dead, with little sign of relief.

