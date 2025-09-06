Somalia marks Prophet’s birthday with Quran recitations, religious songs, processions

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Prophet’s (PBUH) birthday, known as Mawlid or Milad-un-Nabi, is marked this year across Somalia with Quran recitations, religious songs, and processions.

Thousands of Somalis have marched in the streets of Mogadishu, marking Prophet Muhammad's (PBUH) birthday with a government-declared public holiday.

The Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs declared the public holiday for government and private-sector employees to honor the day.

The 17th day of Rabi al-Awwal, which falls on September 10 this year, is believed by Shia Muslims to mark the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), while Sunni Muslims regard the 12th day of the month (Friday, September 5) as the birthday of the last prophet.

On this auspicious occasion, Muslims around the world come together to honor the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). The exact day shifts with the lunar calendar, but the devotion remains the same.

In Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu, the streets swelled with thousands of worshippers, many of them young people in white garments and waving bright green flags.

Crowds spilled out of mosques and into open areas saturated with rhythmic chants and devotional song, the Associated Press reports.

Islamic scholars recited verses from the Holy Quran via loudspeakers as people swayed in unison, clapping and ululating in joy.

Some young people filmed the processions on their phones, live-streaming chants to friends abroad, while others hoisted banners adorned with verses of praise.

Security forces, rifles slung over their shoulders, stood at the edges of the crowds, scanning for threats amid the festive mood.

Sheikh Abati Abba Nur, an Islamic scholar, urged Muslims to fear God, while stressing the importance of the celebrations.

Ordinary Somalis said the holiday carries deep personal meaning. “People are beginning to recognize the importance of this day,” said Fadumo Abdulkadir, who attended the ceremony.

Mawlid celebrations in Somalia were once driven underground due to threats by Al Shabab terrorists until they were pushed out of Mogadishu more than a decade ago.

Since then the gatherings have returned, growing each year with improved security in the country.

..................

End/ 257