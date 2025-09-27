Senior al-Shabaab Leader Abdi Hiray among 24 terrorists killed in Somalia

AhlulBayt News Agency: Somalia’s National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) announced Thursday that 24 al-Shabaab terrorists, including senior figure Abdi Hiray, were killed in coordinated operations across several provinces.

The counterterrorism raids, carried out in partnership with Somalia’s international security allies, targeted militant strongholds in Hiran, Galgadud, and Lower Shabelle, according to Anadolu Agency.

According to Mehr, NISA said Hiray, described as a “notorious bloodthirsty figure,” had long been pursued for orchestrating numerous attacks on civilians in the south-central Hirshabelle state. He was killed in an operation in Hiran, while 21 other militants were eliminated in Tugarey village in Lower Shabelle and in parts of Galgadud.

“These targeted operations are part of ongoing efforts to weaken the Khawarij group and foil any conspiracies against the Somali people,” the agency stated, using the government’s term for the al-Qaeda-affiliated al-Shabaab network.

Since July, Somali forces, backed by the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) and international partners, have stepped up operations in the country’s central and southern regions. Al-Shabaab, which has fought the Somali government for more than 16 years, continues to launch deadly attacks against security forces, officials, and civilians.

