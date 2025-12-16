Education initiative to strengthen ties with Muslim communities in Manitoba of Canada

AhlulBayt News Agency: The province of Manitoba has introduced a new kindergarten to Grade 12 action plan aimed at addressing Islamophobia in schools.

On Friday, Tracy Schmidt, Minister of Education and Early Childhood Learning, announced the launch of the Anti-Islamophobia Action Plan for the K-12 education system.

“Every child deserves to feel safe, supported, and included in Manitoba’s schools, regardless of faith, background, or identity,” Schmidt stated in a press release.

The plan was created by the Anti-Islamophobia Working Group, which was formed in October 2024 and includes community leaders, educators, and staff from the Department of Education.

The initiative focuses on four main areas: strengthening ties between schools and Muslim communities, integrating Muslim history into curricula, and providing educators with resources and professional training.

“It fosters cultural awareness and collaborative engagement in classrooms,” said Sadaf Ahmed, Government Affairs and Public Policy Officer at the National Council of Canadian Muslims. “This concrete plan for K-12 education represents a significant step forward for students and families.”

Implementation will take place through collaboration with school divisions and community partners. The plan is publicly accessible on the education department’s Anti-Islamophobia Action Plan webpage.

/129