Senior Pakistani Shia cleric holds talks with Iranian Leader’s envoy in Iraq

AhlulBayt News Agency: The head of foreign affairs of the Pakistan Muslim Unity Council has met with the representative of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iraq, holding wide-ranging talks on religious, educational, and regional developments.

During his visit to Iraq, Hojatoleslam Syed Shafqat Hussain Shirazi met with Ayatollah Seyyed Mujtaba Hosseini, the representative of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution in the country. The meeting focused on issues of mutual concern, particularly matters related to Islamic unity, religious institutions, and the evolving situation in the region.

A key part of the discussions was devoted to the Imam Baqir (peace be upon him) School in Najaf Ashraf. The two sides reviewed the progress of the school’s scientific and religious activities, assessing its role in nurturing religious scholarship and strengthening seminary education. They also exchanged views on ways to further support and develop the institution in line with the needs of contemporary religious education.

Regional developments were another major axis of the talks, with special attention given to the current situation in Syria. The two officials discussed the challenges facing Shiite communities in the country, stressing the necessity of protecting the Shiite population and safeguarding their religious and social freedoms amid ongoing instability.

They also examined the condition of seminaries in Syria, underlining the importance of ensuring the continuity of religious and educational activities. Issues related to scholars and students, including existing difficulties and the need for sustained institutional support, were reviewed, along with strategies aimed at strengthening and stabilizing religious centers.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides emphasized the critical importance of coordination, continuous dialogue, and consensus among religious and political institutions. They stressed that such cooperation is essential to protecting the interests of the Islamic Ummah, enhancing unity, and raising awareness in the face of current regional and global challenges.

