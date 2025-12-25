Iran Parliament Speaker congratulates Christian counterparts on Christmas

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has extended his congratulations on the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ (peace be upon him) to his parliamentary counterparts, emphasizing the importance of dialogue and engagement among followers of different religions.

According to Mehr, in a letter addressed to the speakers of parliaments in Christian-majority countries, Ghalibaf conveyed his greetings on the occasion of Christmas, the birth of Prophet Jesus Christ, as well as the New Year.

He noted that at a time when the world is grappling with complex challenges and rising tensions, there is an urgent need to strengthen dialogue, understanding, and convergence among divine religions. He stressed the importance of drawing on the teachings of the great prophets to promote peaceful coexistence, justice, and the protection of human dignity.

Ghalibaf added that dialogue and cooperation can contribute to greater mutual understanding and help build constructive engagement aimed at reducing tensions in international relations.

