Qalibaf: Israel had never tasted fire like it did in 12-day war

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Speaker of Iran’s Parliament said Israel, in the final days of the 12-day war, was under heavy pressure from Iran to agree to a ceasefire.

Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, the Speaker of Iran’s Parliament, said on Thursday evening at the ceremony marking the 14th anniversary of the martyrdom of Martyr Tehrani-Moghaddam:

“The criminal Zionist regime — this cancerous tumor in the region — had never, in its 80 years of cursed existence, tasted fire and power directed against itself the way it did in the 12-day war.”

/129