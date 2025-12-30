Imam Khamenei sends message of condolence following demise of Ayatollah Shafiee

AhlulBayt News Agency: Imam Khamenei has sent a message of condolence following the demise of the hardworking, knowledgeable jurisprudent, Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Shafiee, who was a member of the Assembly of Experts of the Leadership.

In the Name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful

I offer my condolences on the passing of the hardworking, knowledgeable jurisprudent and father of a martyr, Ayatollah Haj Sayyid Ali Shafiee (may God’s mercy be upon him), to his honorable family, students, admirers, and all the people of Ahvaz. He was one of the righteous scholars of Khuzestan. In addition to being a member of the Assembly of Experts of the Leadership, this pious scholar also had a record of jihad and service from the time of the 8-Year Imposed War until now. God willing, God will accept his efforts and shower His mercy and forgiveness upon him.

Sayyid Ali Khamenei

Dey 8, 1404

[Dec. 29, 2025]

