BBC managers resign following public outcry over biased Gaza coverage

AhlulBayt News Agency: The BBC has been shaken by the sudden resignation of its Director-General, Tim Davie, and its Head of News, Deborah Turness, amid mounting accusations of institutional bias in the broadcaster’s coverage of the war on Gaza. The resignations follow months of internal dissent and public criticism over the BBC’s refusal to use the term “genocide,” its reluctance to describe Israel’s actions as war crimes, and its repeated reliance on Israeli military sources while downplaying Palestinian testimonies.

In his resignation statement, Davie acknowledged “editorial misjudgements” and took responsibility for “failing to uphold the BBC’s commitment to impartiality and humanity.” Turness, who oversaw the news division during one of the most turbulent periods in the broadcaster’s history, said that “systemic blind spots” in Western media had led to “an erosion of trust among global audiences.”

The resignations come as thousands of viewers cancel their licences in protest, accusing the BBC of normalising Palestinian suffering and reinforcing colonial narratives. Several BBC journalists, speaking anonymously, described a “climate of fear” within the newsroom, where staff critical of Israel’s conduct faced disciplinary pressure.

..................

End/ 257