Palestinian youth killed by Israeli occupation’s fires west of Jenin

AhlulBayt News Agency: The boy Murad Fawzi Abu Sfein, 15 years old, was killed on Thursday morning by Israeli occupation forces during a raid on the town of al-Yamun, west of Jenin in the occupied West Bank.

The occupation forces took his body, preventing ambulance crews from reaching him.

Palestinian sources said that the occupation forces shot Murad directly, hitting him with several bullets. Soldiers then approached him and detained him as he bled, resulting in his immediate death at the scene.

Eyewitnesses described the execution of Abu Sfein by the occupation forces as deliberate, noting the escalation of near-daily raids, arrests, and assassinations in the towns of the Jenin governorate.

Israeli occupation forces deployed throughout the streets of al-Yamun, with snipers positioned on rooftops, firing live ammunition at young men without warning.

