Over 1,000 Palestinians martyred in two years of extremist Jewish settler attacks

AhlulBayt News Agency: A group of Jewish settlers seized agricultural land belonging to residents of Idhna, located west of al-Khalil in the southern West Bank. Local officials reported that the settlers plowed the land in preparation for its takeover, with direct backing from the Israeli military.

Jaber Tmeizi, the mayor of Idhna, stated that hundreds of dunums were plowed while Israeli soldiers fired tear gas and sound bombs at dozens of Palestinians who tried to resist the incursion.

He condemned the act as “Israeli aggression against private property,” noting that settlers had already confiscated most of the town’s land after 1948 and through the construction of the apartheid wall. He warned that the remaining eastern areas are now also under threat. “This land is ours, inherited from our ancestors, and we will not give it up,” he affirmed.

This latest land seizure is part of a broader and intensifying settler campaign across the West Bank. According to the Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission, over 7,150 settler attacks have been recorded in the past two years. These assaults have led to the deaths of 36 Palestinians and the displacement of 33 Bedouin communities.

Additionally, 114 new settlement outposts have been established on occupied land. In total, the past two years have witnessed 1,065 Palestinians killed and nearly 10,000 injured throughout the West Bank.

