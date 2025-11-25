Solidarity Campaign With Palestine Expands Across Irish Cities Demanding Action Against Occupation

AhlulBayt News Agency: Activists in Belfast, the capital of Northern Ireland, held a protest in Victoria Square urging a boycott of the Israeli occupation and companies that support it, as part of a growing solidarity movement with Palestine.

These demonstrations follow earlier events in which thousands of people in Belfast demanded an end to business dealings with companies connected to the occupation.

During the protest, participants called for boycotting Israeli products, including those of the pharmaceutical company Teva, as well as major chains such as Starbucks, Barclays Bank, the insurance firm AXA, and Leonardo hotels.

The wave of boycott protests has also spread to other Irish cities, including Dublin, Cork, and Galway, where demonstrators previously gathered outside the US Embassy and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, responding to calls from the Palestine Solidarity Campaign to expand the boycott.

Campaign organizers further urged the public to boycott the American company Caterpillar, which manufactures excavators used by the occupation army in demolition operations, stressing the importance of workers across sectors refusing to engage with products and services linked to Israel.

