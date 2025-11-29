UN describes Ben-Gvir’s stance as “disgusting”

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) escalated its rhetoric against the extremist Israeli National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, following his defense of the execution of two unarmed young Palestinians in Jenin who had raised their hands in surrender before being killed at point-blank range.

The OHCHR spokesperson, Jeremy Laurence, on Friday described Ben-Gvir’s position as “disgusting” and fully deserving of condemnation, stressing that his support for the filmed killing is “explicit incitement to murder” and a “justification for the use of brutal force” against surrendered civilians.

Laurence emphasized that what happened in Jenin unequivocally constitutes an “extrajudicial execution.”

Ben-Gvir had posted explicit support for the soldiers on the “X” platform, claiming they “did what was expected of them,” which was viewed as a dangerous admission reflecting a policy of field liquidation.

This crime is part of a broad terror campaign in the West Bank, which has resulted in the martyrdom of 1,085 Palestinians since the start of the Gaza war.

