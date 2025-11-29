Ben Gvir praises killing of Palestinians who surrendered in Jenin

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir has publicly praised Israeli military and police forces for killing two Palestinian men in Jenin, despite video evidence showing the men appeared to surrender.

according to Mehr, the incident occurred on Thursday, November 27, 2025, during a raid in the occupied West Bank. According to the Palestinian Authority, the men were executed “in cold blood” after emerging from a building with their hands raised.

Ben Gvir wrote on social media that he “fully backs the Border Police fighters and soldiers” involved, declaring that “terrorists must die.” His remarks drew sharp criticism, as footage circulating online showed the men complying with orders, lifting their shirts to demonstrate they carried no explosives, and lying on the ground surrounded by Israeli troops.

Video aired on Palestine TV and Egypt’s Al-Ghad channel showed the men being kicked, ordered back to a garage, and then shot while on the ground. Gunfire is heard in the footage, and the men collapse, apparently lifeless, with at least one soldier seen firing his weapon.

The killings have sparked outrage among Palestinians and renewed accusations of extrajudicial executions by Israeli forces in the West Bank.

