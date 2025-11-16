Freed Palestinian Detainee Exposes Torture in Israeli Detention Camp

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian Center for Prisoners’ Rights documented the testimony of freed detainee Khaled Barakat, who described his time in the “Sde Teiman” detention camp as “surviving death” after 130 days of imprisonment.

In his account, Barakat detailed the most brutal torture methods inflicted on him and fellow detainees, stressing that life under such conditions was a daily nightmare.

He explained that throughout his detention he was constantly handcuffed, shackled, and blindfolded, while prisoners were subjected to daily attacks by police dogs released at random.

Barakat added, “We were kept in iron cages, each holding 130 detainees, under constant surveillance. Any sudden movement led to beatings and insults.”

He noted that the torture caused broken ribs for himself and several others, yet none of them were examined by doctors until their release, leaving the fractures to heal improperly.

Among the most difficult aspects, Barakat said, were the bathroom conditions. Prisoners were allowed to use the toilet only once a day at best, while many had to relieve themselves while shackled. Surveillance cameras monitored them everywhere, and a bucket placed in the yard for waste was left unemptied until it overflowed into the rooms.

He also described brutal torture during transfers between detention centers. At Ofer Prison, soldiers continuously beat detainees, calling them out one by one to torture them with batons and sharp tools. He recounted the case of a diabetic prisoner whose foot became infected, developed maggots, and was eventually amputated after severe beatings.

Barakat added that during transport, prisoners were attacked by police dogs and shocked with electric devices inside buses using metal handles.

Regarding living conditions, he confirmed that prison authorities confiscated mattresses during winter, leaving detainees without bedding or winter clothing, while many suffered from scabies.

He noted that the Red Cross never visited them during detention. He also emphasized that death threats continued even after release, as soldiers told them repeatedly, “We bombed your homes and killed your families,” as part of ongoing intimidation.

This testimony highlights the immense suffering of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli custody, exposing violations of their rights and brutal torture that contradict fundamental human rights principles.

