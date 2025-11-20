Israel Accused of Organized Executions in Prisons

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Asra Media Office stated that figures released by “Physicians for Human Rights” reveal the deaths of 98 Palestinians, mostly civilians, in Israeli prisons and detention centers since October 7, 2023. The office said these findings confirm earlier reports by prisoner rights groups that Israel is carrying out organized executions of Palestinian detainees beyond international oversight.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the office stressed that the deaths of detainees without fair trials or informing their families amount to extrajudicial killings. It added that such acts qualify as war crimes and crimes against humanity under the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.

The statement further highlighted that, under international humanitarian law, these practices are considered grave breaches and clear violations of the Geneva Conventions, particularly Common Article 3 and Article 27 of the Fourth Geneva Convention, which require occupying forces to safeguard the lives and dignity of detainees at all times.

The Asra Media Office held Israel fully accountable for the deaths, attributing them to severe torture, starvation, and deliberate medical neglect. It also noted that the actual number of deaths is likely much higher, as Israel enforces secrecy and forced disappearance, especially for those detained after October 7.

The office urged international organizations, especially the International Committee of the Red Cross and the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, to take responsibility by launching urgent investigations, ensuring access to detainees, stopping ongoing abuses, and prosecuting those responsible before the International Criminal Court.

It also called for action to uncover the fate of prisoners subjected to enforced disappearance, to conduct visits to assess their conditions and rights, and to press for their immediate release.

Finally, the statement emphasized the need to intensify popular solidarity campaigns supporting the detainees across all platforms until their freedom is secured.

