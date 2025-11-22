Gaza Forensic Teams Identify 99 Bodies Out of 330 Returned by Israel

AhlulBayt News Agency: Mahmoud Ashour, spokesperson for Gaza’s Forensic Evidence Department, announced that specialized teams have so far identified 99 bodies out of the 330 recently handed over by Israel through the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Ashour explained that the teams are continuing their intensive efforts to identify the remaining bodies, preparing them for return to families or proper burial in line with established procedures.

Israel delivered the 330 bodies, which had been withheld since various incidents beginning with the genocide campaign on October 7, 2023, as part of the prisoner exchange deal under the ceasefire agreement between the Palestinian resistance and the occupying state.

Samih Hamad, a member of the body management committee and forensic evidence specialist, previously stated that all the released bodies bore signs of severe torture leading to death or clear evidence of field executions.

The committee published photos of the bodies on the “Sehati” platform, operated by Gaza’s Ministry of Health, to assist families in identifying victims, since Israel refused to provide any personal data.

According to Hamad, the bodies displayed horrific signs: blindfolded eyes, hands tied behind the back, ropes around the neck, severe fractures, deep wounds to the head, abdomen, and neck, along with burn marks, torn skin, and facial disfigurements.

Hamad stressed that Israel is “escalating its crimes against Palestinians, both living and dead,” noting that the absence of data worsens the suffering of families searching for missing loved ones. He added that Gaza lacks the technical resources needed for examination and identification, forcing authorities to bury many victims in mass graves.

