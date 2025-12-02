Israel issues demolition order for West Bank school

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli occupation authorities have intensified their demolition campaign in the West Bank, issuing a demolition order on Monday evening for the Khillet Amira School in the Abu Shaban area east of Yatta, southern al-Khalil. The move threatens the education of dozens of Palestinian children.

Anti-settlement activist Osama Makhamreh explained that the school consists of eight caravans serving 54 students from kindergarten to fourth grade. He noted this is the second time the school has been targeted, following a stop-work order issued last year.

In addition, occupation authorities issued a stop-work notice for the home of Musa Mahmoud Imar in the Irfaiya area east of Yatta. The house measures 180 square meters and shelters six family members. Similarly, Naif Bassam Al-Amour received a demolition order for his 170-square-meter home.

These demolition notices are part of a broader wave of destruction across the West Bank. Recent UN figures show that Israel has demolished hundreds of homes and structures this year, displacing thousands of Palestinians, including many children. Officials warn that the demolitions are intended to impose new realities on the ground, particularly in Area “C” of the West Bank.

