Tehran Denounces Israeli Claims in Mexico as a Media-Fueled Big Lie

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran has categorically rejected claims by the US and Israel that the Islamic Republic had plans to assassinate Israel's ambassador to Mexico, describing it as a great “big lie.”

Iran’s Embassy in Mexico, in a post on X on Friday, called the claims a media invention aimed at damaging friendly, historic relations between Tehran and Mexico City.

“The accusation about an alleged attempt by Iran to assassinate the ambassador of the Israeli regime in Mexico is a media fabrication, a big lie, whose objective is to damage the friendly and historical relations between both countries (Mexico and Iran), which we categorically reject,” Iran’s embassy in Mexico posts on X.

The Israeli regime has claimed that Mexican authorities intervened to foil the alleged assassination attempt on Einat Kranz Neiger.

La acusación sobre un supuesto intento de Irán de asesinar a la embajadora del régimen israelí en México es un invento mediático, una gran mentira, cuyo objetivo es dañar las relaciones amistosas e históricas entre ambos países (México e Irán) la cual rechazamos categóricamente. — Embajada de Irán en México (@IraninMexico) November 7, 2025

“Iran and Mexico share identical interests. Mexico's security and reputation are also Iran's security and reputation. We will never betray the trust the Mexican government has placed in us,” the embassy stated.

Irán y México tienen identicos intereses. La seguridad y la reputación de México también son la seguridad y la reputación de Irán. Nunca traicionaremos la confianza que el gobierno de México ha depositado en nosotros. — Embajada de Irán en México (@IraninMexico) November 7, 2025

“This is not the first time they have tried to damage Iran's relations with other countries through fake news,” the embassy added.

Meanwhile, the foreign relations and security ministries of the Latin American country, in a statement, have denied any knowledge of such a plot.

The Mexican foreign ministry “reiterates its willingness to maintain fluid communication with all accredited diplomatic representations in our country.”

The security ministry “reaffirms its respectful and coordinated collaboration, always within the framework of national sovereignty, with all security agencies that request it.”