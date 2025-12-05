Iraq pres. denies listing Hezbollah, Ansarullah as terrorist

Iraqi Presidency has denied it has approval or had prior knowledge of blacklisting Lebanese Hezbollah and Yemen's Ansarullah as terrorist groups.

The Iraqi presidency said in a statement on Friday that it was unaware of the decision to place Yemen's Ansarullah movement and Lebanon's Hezbollah on the list of terrorist groups and did not approve of such a move, Al-Jazeera reported.

Earlier, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani ordered that the violations and errors that occurred in the process of including the names of some groups on the list of individuals and groups affiliated with terrorism be investigated without delay and the guilty individuals be held to account.

According to al-Sudani, the Iraqi government's approval only included groups affiliated with ISIL and al-Qaeda, and the inclusion of the names of other groups was due to an administrative error that must be corrected.

Iraq's positions on Lebanon and Palestine are principled and consistent.