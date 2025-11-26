Palestinian Resistance Leader Faces Life-Threatening Conditions in Solitary Confinement

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Asra Media Office (AMO) accused the Israeli prison administration of committing “serious violations” against veteran detainee and resistance leader Abbas al-Sayyid, who is being held in solitary confinement under harsh and degrading conditions.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the AMO said legal testimonies revealed clear evidence of physical assault on al-Sayyid, 59, including severe weight loss, bruises, swelling of the eyes, and deep marks caused by metal restraints. The group added that he was dragged in chains in a humiliating manner on his way to the visitation room.

Testimonies further indicated that on November 4, 2025, al-Sayyid was beaten during his transfer to court, both when removed from isolation and while kept in the waiting cell. The AMO described this as part of a systematic policy targeting senior leaders of the Palestinian prisoners’ movement.

The AMO stated that the treatment inflicted on al-Sayyid amounts to a “slow-motion assassination” carried out beyond public oversight, in direct violation of international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions, which forbid torture and degrading treatment of detainees.

The group warned that al-Sayyid’s life is in grave danger and held Israeli authorities fully responsible for his safety. It called on the International Committee of the Red Cross and global human rights organizations to take urgent action, launch an immediate investigation, and send inspection teams to visit al-Sayyid and monitor prison conditions.

/129